Halifax police cleared of wrongdoing in high-profile case of alleged racial profiling

Santina Rao addresses supporters outside provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 after charges against her were dropped. Nova Scotia's police watchdog agency has cleared two Halifax police officers of any wrongdoing following their violent, high-profile arrest of a Black woman who said she was a victim of racial profiling. The Serious Incident Response Team released its report today saying the arrest of Santina Rao in a Walmart on Jan. 15, which resulted in injuries to the woman and one officer, did not involve the use of excessive force, as Rao had alleged. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan