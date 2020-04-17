Cities and towns in Atlantic Canada feeling cash crunch from COVID-19: Savage

Mayor Mike Savage addresses the crowd at the annual Treaty Day parade in Halifax on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Municipalities of all sizes in Atlantic Canada are starting to feel the squeeze of the economic shut down to battle COVID-19, and are looking for financial help in order to maintain basic essential services. Mike Savage, mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), has even taken a voluntary 20 per cent cut in his net pay until at least July, in what he calls a "small gesture to do his part." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan