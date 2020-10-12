'When I taste savoury, it’s home:' L.A. man asks for N.L. seasoning, Twitter delivers

Chad Richardson, right, is shown in this group selfie after picking up a jar of Newfoundland savoury from Tina Cornejo, left, in this recent handout photo. Richardson will be giving thanks for Twitter as he tucks into a holiday dinner complete with the homegrown herb. Richardson was taking stock of his Thanksgiving dinner supplies Saturday, when he realized he was out of Newfoundland savoury. The pandemic had cancelled his annual trip home to St. John's, N.L., where he normally replenishes his stash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Chad Richardson