Nova Scotia Liberals expected to table fifth consecutive balanced budget

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's Liberal government is expected to table its fifth consecutive balanced budget today, and opposition leaders believe it could point towards an early election call this year.
Premier Stephen McNeil's government has stepped up the pace of funding announcements in recent weeks and has already released details on key parts of the 2020-2021 budget, including a tax break for business and the largest capital plan in the province's history.
Earlier this month, McNeil announced a plan to cut the corporate tax rate by two percentage points, from 16 to 14 per cent, while he said the small business tax rate would also drop from three to 2.5 per cent, representing an overall cost of about $80 million to provincial coffers.
Finance Minister Karen Casey followed up a week later by revealing a $1.042-billion capital plan — a whopping 51 per cent year-over-year increase from the $691.3 million allocated in 2019-20.
Casey justified the jump by saying the time was right to increase spending in areas of need such as highway improvements and health and education infrastructure.
Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston and NDP Leader Gary Burrill both say the increased spending signals what they believe will be a pre-election budget.
In her December fiscal update, Casey said the province was on track for a projected surplus of $27.3 million for fiscal 2019-20, a figure down from last spring's budget estimate of $29.4 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020.