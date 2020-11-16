Nova Scotia mass killing: Gunman said COVID-19 pandemic would make people desperate

A couple pay their respects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Newly released court documents say the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia earlier this year had sent an email on March 19 saying he was glad he was well-armed because he was convinced the COVID-19 pandemic would make people desperate "once the money runs out." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan