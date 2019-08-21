Historians are looking for the public’s help compiling a definitive history of Boy Scouts in Penticton – where the organization will celebrate its 110th anniversary next year.
City council heard Tuesday from a group that formed nine years ago to preserve historic documents and artifacts related to scouting in Penticton.
The group is working with the Penticton Museum and Archives on a possible display next year, and has also suggested a reunion for former scouts in September 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.