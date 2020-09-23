Beer and bacon.
That’s pretty much all you need to know about a Beer Week event on Oct. 22 at the Barley Mill Pub.
Guests will be invited to select from the Ultimate Bacon Menu and every sleeve of Barley Mill beer will be garnished with a piece of bacon. Also on tap will be The Penticton Seven, a collaboration ale produced by all seven of the city’s breweries.
The event will run 3-7 p.m. and there is no cost to attend. Reservations are being accepted for groups of seven or more, with a maximum of six people per table to comply with social distancing requirements.