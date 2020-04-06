It seems nobody wants to pay bills in person these days.
As a result, the city is eliminating after just two weeks a dedicated cashier to take utility payments behind glass at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office.
The city says there was “limited activity” when the service launched March 23, and not enough traffic it keep it going afternoons only, as was tested last week.
The satellite cashier was tried after the closure of City Hall to respect physical distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Customers who need to pay a utility bill can use the drop box in front of City Hall, make a payment online or phone the city’s new call centre at 250-490-2345.