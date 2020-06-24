An investigation into the RCMP in Lake Country has determined no wrongdoing during a wellness check earlier this month.
In fact, officers saved the man’s life.
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has concluded its investigation into an incident June 3, releasing its findings this week.
“The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence and determined that the man’s injuries were not the result of police actions,” an IIO bulletin reads. “The intervention and medical assistance provided by officers on the scene saved the man’s life. Their efforts are to be commended.”
About 1 a.m. on June 3, officers responded to a request for a wellness check on a man.
Police found the man at his home suffering from self-inflicted injuries. While attempting to engage him in conversation, he harmed himself with a weapon and sustained life-threatening injuries, said the IIO. Officers restrained him and immediately began first aid.
Paramedics, who had been waiting nearby, helped in the first-aid efforts and rushed him to hospital.
The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.