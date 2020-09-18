Landfills in Oliver and Keremeos have recently been upgraded with new equipment.
Modified shipping containers were supplied to both sites by the BC Used Oil Management Association to accept used motor oil, oil filters and anti-freeze.
The Oliver landfill has also been reconfigured with a new 24-meter scale and entrance, while the Keremeos landfill – which is actually just a transfer station – also has a new scale house and additional facilities to collect residential paper and cardboard, batteries, electronics, lights and smoke alarms.