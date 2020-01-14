NEWMARKET, Ont. - The operator of GO Transit says at least 1,500 passengers will experience long delays after a fatality north of Toronto.
Metrolinx spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins says a GO train travelling on the Barrie line struck a person just south of Newmarket, Ont., at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
No information was immediately available about the victim.
Aikins says the fatality marks the first of the year after a particularly grim 2019 for Metrolinx.
She says GO Transit recorded 20 fatalities last year, well above the annual average of between 11 and 13.
Aikins says commuters can expect a delay of up to two hours and possible cancellations on the Barrie route for the rest of the day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.
