A proposed pit stop near the mid-point of the Okanagan Connector has cleared an important speed bump.
The required rezoning and Official Community Plan amendment needed to build a gas station, drive-thru restaurant, commercial fuel card-lock facility and highway maintenance yard at the Elkhart Lodge site were officially approved Thursday by the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Board approval was contingent upon the owners, Jason and Sarah Smith, signing a restrictive covenant requiring installation of storm drainage and contamination prevention systems.
