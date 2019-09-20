Motorists are advised to expect delays beginning next week as work begins on a major rehabilitation of a two-block stretch of Eckhardt Avenue.
Cantex-Okanagan Construction will on Sept. 24 begin repaving and installing bike lanes between Winnipeg and Main streets.
Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and is expected to be complete by Oct. 18.
“Motorists and cyclists are advised to allow extra time to travel through the work zone and to obey all traffic personnel on site during the project,” city design supervisor Tyler Figgitt said in a press release.
“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. We thank the public for their patience while construction takes place.”
City council heard in May the $375,000 job will see Eckhardt Avenue reduced from four lanes to three: one for each direction of travel and a left-turn lane in the middle. Surplus road width will be converted into bike lanes on each side.
