Making the best of a challenging time
Dear Editor:
These have been trying times for our community and our country.
Everyone has a story; my own family has been forced to close our chiropractic business during the pandemic.
We’re concerned for the welfare of our employees and their families, and the health of our patients who are currently unable to receive care. Ask any business owner you know and they will tell you they’re not comfortable taking a few days, let alone weeks or months, off of work.
In our third week of business closure and isolation, I realize how mentally taxing it can be if I focus on the things I have no sontrol over. For example, isolation should help prevent my family and I from contracting the virus, but nothing is certain. What do I have control over, and how can we remain positive?
We decided to focus on our physical and mental health. We’ve been exercising two to three hours a day and planning healthy meals that we can all eat together. We’ve been working on projects around the house that we could never get done with our typically-heavy work schedules. I treasure this family time which so many people are missing out on right now. We’ve also been reaching out to people in the community we know who live by themselves to make sure they have what they need.
There is so much we don’t have control of during this pandemic which is causing everyone great anxiety. Let’s stick together as a community and help each other where we can. Let’s try to stay positive and focus on the things we can control, such as exercise, nutrition and reaching out to those who live alone.
Helena Konanz
Penticton
Great optimism here in Penticton
Dear Editor:
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair. —Charles Dickens, “A Tale of Two Cities”
The optimism we see each day in Penticton; from the grocery clerk who goes to work each day knowing the services they provide are needed, to the pizza kid that leaves the pizza on your doorstep with a smile — these are the unsung heroes of Penticton.
To the many people in this community who have offered to pick up groceries to help a neighbour or a friend. These are the unsung heroes of Penticton.
To the many people that are in self- isolation for the good of others and themselves. These are the unsung heroes of Penticton.
To the many people at City Hall the keep our city humming smoothly. These are the unsung heroes of Penticton.
To the newspapers, the delivery boys, and the mail person slogging through each day. These are the unsung heroes of Penticton.
To the hard-working pharmacy employees who ensure our prescriptions are delivered on time and to our door. These are the unsung heroes of Penticton.
To the many volunteers at the food bank and those providing other needed services. These are the unsung heroes of Penticton.
To the police, fire and ambulance services and care aides. These are the unsung heroes of Penticton.
I am sure I have forgotten someone. To those unsung heroes, God bless.
Shop local. Remember many of our businesses are struggling to survive. If we stick together and work in the public interest, we will come out better and stronger for this.
Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. —Helen Keller
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Nobody could get a ride in Wawa
Dear Editor:
Back in the day, I was a hitchhiker and chief among the tales of the road was the story of the Wawa hitchhiker.
Wawa, Ont. was famous as a place where you couldn’t get a ride, but one poor soul kept trying, sleeping in a field and starting each day at the cafe across the highway. True or not, it’s claimed a documentary was made of the hitchhiker’s plight, which ends with him marrying the waitress and opening a craft shop in Wawa.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Children are doing acts of kindness
Dear Editor:
We have lots of great kids in our neighborhood who can’t get together to enjoy basketball, lacrosse and other activities because of COVID-19 restrictions. They are all keeping busy, it appears.
One of them is Ty, an elementary school student, who made uplifting little gifts and left them on our doorsteps last week.
It was a nice surprise on a cold, grey day, and we just wanted to say a public thank you!
Loraine Stephanson
Denis O’Gorman
Penticton
Show support for local journalism
Dear Editor:
Now more than ever we need to support our local media. We need local reporting. Falling advertising is killing their revenues and subscription revenues only go so far.
Yes, newspapers are getting thinner but now, more than ever, it needs our support. Renew your subscription. If you’re not a subscriber, now would be great time to be one.
Another way to support local media is to support the businesses that advertise.
Peter Chmiel
Kelowna
We are truly lucky to live in Canada
Dear Editor:
Regular letter writers have been challenged by the editor to submit a “happy letter” for today’s edition of The Herald.
Now that’s a toughie in these crazy times.
One could write a letter on a daily basis, commenting on the negative news we are continually bombarded with.
I will start by adding my appreciation for the phenomenal job our leaders and frontline workers are doing. We are truly lucky to live in Canada.
This is probably not the place, but what the heck, let’s try to add some levity. May I be so bold as to reiterate a joke about romance I heard recently.
How to win your wife: Dine her, romance her, believe in her, support her, write her love letters, laugh with her, cry with her, cuddle with her, hold her hand, buy her flowers, buy her jewelry, go to the end of the earth for her.
How to win your husband: Show up naked and bring food, the food being optional.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Penticton is an amazing place to live and play
Dear Editor:
As someone who was born in Richmond when it still felt like a small-town city, moved to South Surrey/White Rock and then lived on a farm in Aldergrove, I feel like Penticton is such an amazing place to live.
The air is usually very fresh smelling, the bus routes make sense in terms of connections and area coverage, and nature is close at hand to the extent that a person must watch and be alert.
I have had the opportunity to be in very interesting plays, performed for the public, the best one arguably being presented outside at vineyards in Summerland, Oliver and Penticton.
There are unique stores and restaurants here along with wineries. I’ve also met some wonderful people since moving here.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
People are proving the models wrong
Dear Editor:
Who knew that people would have the power to control their own destinies and those of so many others just by minimizing personal interactions and hand washing?
It’s a lot about having the awareness and self-discipline to distinguish between wants and needs. Needs include essential food, shelter, water and medical care. Needs don’t include going to restaurants and bars, mingling with others in public venues and going shopping for non-essentials or just to pass the time. Those are wants.
It’s easy to confuse wants and needs in our self-indulgent lifestyles; many think they’re one and the same. It’s frustrating and boring to do without things that bring us pleasure, especially our associations with friends and family. Doing without will become more taxing as the COVID-19 precautions continue and the weather improves. Let’s give a shout out to so many who are able to exercise self-restraint until this is done. It may take longer than we expect.
There’s a lot of modeling going on to project infection rates and fatalities from COVID-19. Happily, people are proving the models wrong with compliance rates higher than those used in the models.
We have yet to see predictions for the numbers of New Year’s babies in 2021, but chances are there will be a spike. No matter what population forecasting models from the government or the World Health Organization say, maternity wards and baby-wear departments may be wise to begin stockpiling necessary supplies now. Self-isolation can have unplanned consequences.
The reported 40% boost in liquor sales during the period of self-isolation has to factor into those population models too. It can’t just mean increased tax revenue. As we see with the COVID-19 mortality forecasting, the reliability of any model is only as good as its underlying data. Bon santé.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Random, happy 2020 thoughts
Dear Editor:
How quickly we are all adapting to the COVID-19 world. Our local IGA has marked "one-way" arrows on the floor for shoppers to avoid congestion.
I chuckled when a fellow shopper realized I was walking toward him and suddenly said, "I’m going the wrong way, aren’t I" and promptly turned around.
Our vet is right on top of things too. We remained outside when we took our cat in to be seen. His assistant met us at the door and we handed over the cat kennel. She wiped it down with disinfectant before
carrying it into the examination room. The exam room looks onto the front yard so we were able to talk to him throughout the process while reassuring our pet.
When the exam was done the kennel was disinfected again and handed back to us through the open window. Slick!
Have you noticed how the last few days of warm temperatures have brought everyone outdoors? Raking lawns, washing cars ...any old excuse to get out in the sunshine!
And how about that spectacular moon of the past few nights? All that’s missing is the summer sound of crickets.
Hang in there, folks. We will get through this.
Lisa Martin
Penticton
Communion is real, not a symbol
Dear Editor:
After reading Jim Taylor’s Okanagan Weekend column, “Isolation causes social problems,” (April 4) I would first like to express my consolation on the recent death of his wife.
What a very difficult, personal and sincere time for him to be reflecting on isolation and loss. My prayer for you is that many family and friends will connect with you to support and console you in your healing.
In his writing, my attention was drawn to his statement: “My Catholic friends were told ... Because the wafer and wine, as the symbolic body and blood of the sinless Christ....”
To clarify, the Catholic church teaches and professes Communion is not symbolic, but rather the actual body and blood, soul and divinity of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Christ’s presence in the Eucharist is the realization of His wanting to be present to the church, after His departure in the visible form, following His crucifixion.
He gave us His presence in the sacramental presence of Holy Communion.
This sacramental conversion the Holy Catholic church calls transubstantiation, the transformation of the actual substance. Christ Himself said at the last supper on Holy Thursday, “This is my body, do this in remembrance of me.”
The Catholic priest, in the person of Christ “persona Christi,” during every mass today, utters these same words.
The power and grace to transform the bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ, are Christ’s.
St. Thomas teaches that “one cannot understand that the sacrament of Communion is the true body and blood of Christ, merely by the senses, but only by faith, which relies on divine authority.
Jesus Christ founded only the Catholic Church, one Holy, Catholic, Apostolic Church, 2020 years ago. Unlike the 34,000 Christian Churches worldwide who profess communion is a symbolic representation of Jesus Christ, the Catholic church alone professes Jesus is actually present in His Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity at every mass.
We pray during these days of worldwide panic that Jesus will bless our world with His peace, healing and mercy.
God bless and protect all our doctors, nurses, clergy, lab technicians, medical personnel, hospital workers with health and the resources they require. They are our heroes in this war on COVID-19. Our fathers and grandfathers fought the last wars from the trenches. We fight this war from our living rooms.
The suffering of many today will expand the heart with compassion.
Eileen Collins
Kelowna