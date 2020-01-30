Theo’s Restaurant will be serving at a second location in Penticton for this weekend only.
A partnership between Cannery Brewing and the iconic restaurant will see the addition of a three-day only menu at the brewery featuring a selection of Theo’s dishes.
“It’s a fun way to add some diversity to our menu offerings at Cannery Brewing and to showcase one of our long-term, local partners,” said Cannery Brewing co-owner Ian Dyck in a press release, Thursday.
Dyck added Theo’s has been serving up Cannery Brewing beer since 2001.
The special menu will be available from Friday noon to 8:30 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
