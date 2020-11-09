Emergency fire crews from the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen responded to the following 911 calls for service.
Saturday
10:07 a.m., Carmi Ave., assist other agency
1:06 p.m., 13th Ave., Okanagan Falls, assist other agency
1:54 p.m., 10th Ave., Keremeos, alarm
4:17 p.m., Martin Street, minor fire
Sunday
2:05 a.m., Winnipeg Street, assist other agency
4:30 a.m., Park Place, Osoyoos, alarm
6:54 a.m., Heron Drive, medical assist
7:39 a.m., Wilson Street, medical assist
5:51 p.m., Park Place, first response
6:56 p.m., Winnipeg Street, medical assist
7:38 p.m., Lakeshore Drive, burning complaint
7:52 p.m., Abbott Street, first response