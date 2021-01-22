The People’s Concept by far the best choice
Dear Editor:
What a near win, in Shapeyourcity, for the Peoples Concept Plan about Skaha Lake East beach.
Concept A: 46.8% and 30.0% for the poorly-showcased, People’s Concept.
(The People’s Concept was not given as choice D.)
The People’s Concept is similar to Concept A except it contains important things missing in the cities plans. Ecological concerns for one and just plain beauty for another.
Ecological concerns are not addressed in the city’s plan.The present day boathouse sits partly on a riparian area. No enlargement to it’s present footprint can be made and that does not serve the future needs of the boaters.
If this is undertaken, the province and the Penticton Indian Band will become involved and rightly so. Removing boat and trailer parking to accommodate a building will not be popular.
Consolidating the boathouse and the concession means they both utilize the existing infrastructure and become a central meeting point for tourists and citizens.
Returning the covered riparian area and making the riparian area, closer to the marina, into a small linear green space for people, actually gives the feeling of a bigger park. Riparian areas are important to filter water entering the lake and a bonus, grants could be available.
Another missing piece, in the city’s plan, is the land itself. Our park.
Do we want a better-looking area than we have now? With the new boathouse connected to the existing concession, all the area under and around the present boathouse can be returned to grass. That opens the area for public usage and opens the sightlines all the way down the beach. One expanse of park.
People’s Concept has been costed out, ticks more boxes, comes in cheaper than the city’s plan and includes ideas from stakeholders. Just a few reasons to give the People’s Concept plan some serious consideration during the next round of engagement.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
BC Housing projects destroying neighbourhoods
Dear Editor:
Call it NIMBY intolerance. I don’t care.
Something needs to be done to reign in BC Housing and their overbearing strategy to turn Penticton into a venue for the homeless.
Their “build it and they will come” program in dealing with societies problem folks is destroying neighbourhoods.
A groundswell of opposition similar to the proposed development near the city’s landfill is needed before the area around 3240 Skaha Lake Road is negatively impacted.
When one balks at wayward schemes it’s only fair that alternatives be offered. Unfortunately, I do not have any suggestions other than a boot-strap approach, but turning this charming area into a ghetto zone is far from an appropriate solution.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Planting trees is good for the environment
Dear Editor:
Last year, the Canadian government unveiled a climate action plan called “A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy.” This was a positive move.
Of the many practical measures and spending targets is a $3.16 billion investment in trees, “to partner with provinces, territories, non government organizations, Indigenous communities, municipalities, private landowners, and others to plant two billion trees” over 10 years.
This is a bold and inspiring plan.
Trees are a vital link in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, critical to combat climate change. Trees clean and cool the air and sequester tons of carbon in the ground, a natural way to reduce global warming. We are losing too many trees each year in B.C. to forestry, floods and wildfires.
B.C. has both a strong foresty industry and tree-planting program. In 2020, tree planters in B.C. put 300 million seedlings in the ground, setting a new annual record, all while having no COVID cases.
Our city has lost many trees on local properties due to development, disease, or age. Our city is hotter each year and we've lost the cooling effect of trees. Each of us can make our own personal commitment to planting trees at our homes, by joining a local conservation group to reforest and rehabilitate damaged areas, or by lobbying city council to work with the public to preserve and plant more trees.
We can all play a part in increasing the number of trees planted and get to two billion before the 10-year goal.
I’ll be planting this spring.
Will you?
Lori Goldman
Penticton
For Canada, it will be much of the same with Biden
Dear Editor:
Joe Biden may be just as bad as Donald Trump for Canada when it comes to implementing America First measures, including tariffs, jobs and industrial resources.
We've endured it long before Trump’s presidency, with Republican and Democratic party administrations. For example, their tariffs on imports of our softwood lumber, regardless of the consistent independent (including international) trade-board rulings in Canada’s favour.
It’s as though our great neighbour south may always maintain such a sticking point, however unjustly, if only because they have the formidable weight.
Maybe we’re expected to get used to it, somewhat like the child stuck with the school bully whose concept of his/her fair share will always be three quarters of the pie.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Put front-line workers at the front of the line
Dear Editor:
Inmates received vaccines before front-line workers? Really?
People who don’t contribute to society get to be the first to be vaccinated?
I have lost all respect for the health authorities personnel who made this decision.
Bonnie Reszel
Victoria
Trudeau’s not evil, just the wrong leader
Dear Editor:
I respect institutional loyalties, such as those expressed by former CBC employee Bob Nicholson (Herald letters, Jan. 19). Unfortunately, those loyalties can blind people to the shortcomings of the organizations which they served.
Nicholson allowed the mask of journalistic impartiality to slip with his energetic criticism of the Conservatives, including his portrayal of Erin O’Toole as some kind of Trump Mini-Me. How CBC is that?
I’d suggest he examine the Conservatives; policy document to get a factual understanding of where the Conservative party stands on various issues, including the CBC and broadcasting in Canada.
Erin O’Toole is no Donald Trump, no matter how badly the Liberals want to showcase their virtues against a Trump-like foil. He was selected as party leader because of his balanced, centrist and inclusive views. O’Toole has clearly stated that there is no home in the Conservative Party for extremists of any flavour.
Whoa, Michelle Rempel dispenses hateful messages? Many find the straight talk from her and Parliamentarians, like Pierre Poilievre, a refreshing change from the soothing pabulum of the Liberals. The truth can hurt though.
Nobody said that Justin Trudeau was evil; he’s just wrong for the future of this country in troubled times.
There’s no veiled conspiracy between the CBC and the Liberals; it’s wide open for anyone to see. Watching CBC news and commentary reveals an obvious tilt towards their Liberal benefactors. Trudeau is even brassy enough to joke about this. For the blind to see, they must first open their eyes.
The Liberals prefer to pick their Governors General from the CBC. Five of the seven most recent Governor Generals were Liberal appointees, and four of them came from the CBC. That says a lot.
There’s clearly a symbiotic relationship between the CBC and the Liberals, and it’s not in the public interest. We have an abundance of entertainment and information choices today, and we should have the confidence to abandon state funded media and move into modern times.
State broadcasters are on the wane, except in places like Syria, where media is tightly controlled by the regime. I lived there for three years and found that newspapers were best used on the bottom of a birdcage and that TV was a theatre of the absurd.
Let’s ask 20 year olds where they get their information and entertainment nowadays. They are the media consumers and decision makers of the future.
John Thomnpson
Kaleden
City needs seven councillors at the table
Dear Editor:
The Jan. 19 Penticton city council meeting was upbeat with plans to include expanding much-needed child care facilities.
A request for a flex unit on Ellis Street received much discussion because a flex unit request doesn’t require additional parking and could be a problem in the future as the nature of occupancy changes. Two councillors opposed this motion with the mayor expressing concern over the proposal, but voting for it making the vote 4-2.
In my opinion, the mayor seemed uncertain whether to support this proposal or not but voted in favour simply because to not do so would have resulted in a tied council and the motion would have been defeated. Council should not be in the position of having to vote contrary to their instincts simply to keep council afloat and moving forward.
This situation leaves all petitioners in an unreliable position as deciding votes are reached by majority whim of council members. Seven members on council are needed for a reason.
To this date, council is in a deadlock state because of the absence of Jake Kimberley. It has now been more than six months that Coun. Kimberley has been absent from the council table.
A dead locked and/or ineffectual council caused by constant absence is not acceptable. This six-month problem is an untenable position for council and unfair to taxpayers.
Items are possibly being passed simply to smooth the road. It is definitely unsustainable for an effectual council; unfair to those presenting requests to council as it is has been limping along without the seventh deciding vote for six months.
Taxpayers’ rights to adequate effectual
representation are being totally disregarded.
Aside from the extended pay benefits for no service rendered; Jake Kimberley owes the taxpayers of this city an explanation and a decision on where he goes from here: Either return to council with a specific date or resign.
It is up to this council to request this information from Coun. Kimberley and give the public an update so we can all move forward.Taxpayers are entitled to know where they stand.
There is an erosion of council responsibilities by BC Housing and the $10-million bike lane which should go to referendum. That, along with the election of a new councillor, would allow council to move forward.
Thirty thousand-odd lives should not be put on hold indefinitely at the whim of Jake Kimberley.
Elvena Slump
Penticton