A man under a court order to stay away from parks where people under age 16 might be present was arrested in Coldstream on Saturday.
Richard Slobodian, 58, was arrested and faces charges of failing to comply with a probation order. An off-duty Mountie reported seeing a suspicious car parked near Creekside Park.
Slobodian was allegedly taking photos of people at the skate park, but quickly changed locations to another park nearby, Vernon RCMP said.
“Given this person was known to police, the off-duty officer continued to follow the vehicle to ensure the safety of the public until marked police units arrived,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.