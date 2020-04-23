Kids Creative Therapy has launched a telehealth platform to keep providing Okanagan children and their families with virtual in-home occupational therapy and speech-language pathology supports.
“From the beginning, we recognized the need for our team to adapt and respond to the crisis at hand in order to provide continuity of care and community support,” said Nadia Hudon, an occupational therapist in Penticton for KCT, of which she’s a part owner.
“Our goal was to support our clients and their families, whilst continuing to employ our team of therapists and support staff,” said David McInerney, Kelowna-based occupational therapist and part-owner.
“We heard the concerns of parents – who are feeling pressure to provide their children with regular supports – and, for some families, their annual funding is about to expire in the very near future. We had to find an immediate way to meet that need with therapeutic supports – a secure virtual platform was the obvious choice.”
Many of KCT’s clients are children on the autism spectrum, who had been receiving service in the form of play therapy in the company’s specially equipped gyms. Such sessions may now be performed at home with the therapist joining in by videoconference.
KCT is a sister company to Creative Therapy Consultants, which works on rehabilitation and ergonomic supports for adult clients, who can even get service in their home offices right now.