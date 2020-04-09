Snowpack levels differ considerably on either side of Okanagan Lake and there’s an elevated risk of spring flooding, provincial officials say.
On the east side, the snowpack depth ranges from 125 to 183 per cent of normal.
But more typical conditions exist on the west side, where the snow depth is between 80 and 105 per cent of normal.
“It’s a pretty unusual situation that’s developed this year,” Jonathan Boyd of the provincial River Forecast Centre said Wednesday.
“There’s pretty much a straight line down the middle of the lake in terms of the snow pillow,” he said. “It’s a result of the difference in the direction of major storm events we had this winter.”
Maximum snowpack levels are usually reached in mid-April, and no significant new accumulations of snow are expected in the next few weeks.
Snow pillow depth is one indicator of the flood risk. Another critical one, according to the monthly snowpack bulletin issued Monday by the government, is short- and medium-term weather forecasts.
The next three months are supposed to be warmer than normal, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. Warmer weather can quicken the snowmelt, which has yet to begin in earnest, leading to flooding potential along streams and rivers.
For the Okanagan, provincial officials anticipate creekflows at 133 per cent of normal, “significantly higher” than the snow basin index.
For creeks that feed into Kalamalka Lake, streamflows are predicted to be 128 per cent of normal.
The imperfect relationship between snowpack and flooding was most acutely observed as recently as 2017. The snow index was only 105 per cent above normal, but a temperature surge followed by heavy rain in mid-May of that year sent torrents of water rushing down creeks that fed into Okanagan Lake, the most significant of which is Mission Creek.
After localized flooding along Mission Creek and Mill Creek, Okanagan Lake rose to a record elevation, resulting in water damage to many private and public lakeshore properties.
Conversely, Okanagan snowpack levels were 152 per cent of normal in the spring of 2018 and officials were braced for a repeat of widespread flooding problems. But the weather was more moderate and the freshet proceeded more or less without incident.