At precisely 9:28 p.m., Kelowna-Lake Country's new Conservative MP entered the ballroom of the Ramada Hotel to chants of "Tracy, Tracy, Tracy, Tracy."
Tracy Gray left it late to officially recognize her victory because she wanted to make sure she really had won.
"I had two speeches written – one if I won and one if I lost," said Gray, a former City of Kelowna councillor and former owner of Discover Wines stores.
"I took nothing for granted."
On the big screen in the ballroom, at 8:43 p.m.,the live tracker from Elections Canada projected Gray the winner by putting a check mark beside her name.
At that point, Gray had 5,501 votes to Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr's 3,801.
Over the next 45 minutes, Gray's lead increased to the point where she had over 18,000 votes to Fuhr's 12,000.
By the time 218 of 231 of the polls in the riding were counted at 11 p.m., Gray had accrued 28,542 votes (45.7%), Fuhr 20,441 (32.7%), the NDP's Justin Kulik 7,597 (12.1%), Green candidate Travis Ashley 4,616 (7.4%), John Barr of the People's Party 1,138 (1.8%) and independents Daniel Joseph and Silverado Socrates 141 (0.2%) and 61 (0.1%), respectively.
Gray's triumph returns Kelowna-Lake Country to its traditional Conservative voting pattern.
The riding has only gone Liberal twice – in 1968 when Pierre Trudeau's Trudeaumania swept the country and in 2015 when his son, Justin, created another Liberal wave and with it brought Fuhr to office.
Gray also makes history by being the first woman MP elected in Kelowna-Lake Country.
When the chanting ended, Gray took to the podium to begin her speech.
But she was told to hold up.
Campaign workers wanted to change the huge, blue Elect Tracy Gray signs behind her to Elected: Tracy Gray with the help of hard-to-wrangle stickers.
The crowed of 100 had a chuckle and Gray got started.
"I want to thank my husband, Larry, and our son, Daniel, for all their love and support because it really was a family decision to run," she said.
"But this is really about you, the people of Kelowna-Lake Country. And I'm so honoured to met so many of you. Over the past 14 months, we've knocked on 54,000 doors to talk about policy. But it hasn't always been about politics. Just the other night I knocked on a door and a woman answered and said she was so glad to see me. I thought we were in for a great discussions. But she said I was really just a welcome interruption to a talk with her daughter asking if she could have her first boyfriend."
Gray was gracious in victory.
"I want to thank Mr. Fuhr and all the previous MPs before me, because I stand on all their shoulders," she said.
"And I want to thank all the other candidates and their volunteers because it really takes a lot of dedication to put yourself out there."
The election was bittersweet for Gray.
While she handily won in Kelowna-Lake Country, the Conservatives under Andrew Scheer failed to form government as hoped.
"I'm simply committed to representing everyone in Kelowna-Lake Country. I'm ready to get to work," she said.
"I can go to Ottawa with confidence."
Knocking on so many doors and speaking with so many residents, Gray said she has a good handle of what's important to constituents.
"Affordability for everyone and fair taxation," she said.
"I'm ready to be a strong advocate for both."
After her speech, it was a hug fest.
Gray hugged her husband and son, Mayor Colin Basran, Coun. Mohini Singh, former Kelowna Chamber of Commerce president Ken Bessason, former Socred MLA Cliff Serwa and many others.
"I've always supported Tracy," said Serwa.
"She may be Conservative, but she will work for all constituents, whether they are Conservatives and voted for her or not. I know she will work hard for this riding and B.C. as a whole."
Bessason accompanied Gray when she knocked on thousands of doors and also knocked on thousands of doors on her behalf when the campaign adopted a divide-and-conquer strategy.
"At one point last winter when it was minus 20 C, I asked Tracy what her Plan B was if this didn't work out," he said.
"She said she just had Plan A."
Supporter Bob Bissillion welcomed the swing back to Conservative in Kelowna-Lake Country.
"She was the right candidate at the right time," he said.
"She's worked hard for us already and will continue to do so."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.