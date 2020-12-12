After a week of glorious sunshine and great skiing, this week had messy (or perhaps messed-up) weather for outdoor recreation with a quick Okanagan turnaround for the weekend.
On Tuesday, Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre reported: “Heavy freezing rain through the night made grooming very difficult. We are only grooming Woodland Bell, Passmore and Carl Wylie today. All other trails are extremely icy and not recommended.”
Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna, which opened last weekend, reported Tuesday: “Trails have been groomed this morning, but are quickly icing up as the mist freezes on their surface. Skiing is not recommended. If you do come up, be very cautious as the road, parking lot, snow and stairs are very slippery.”
Even Nickel Plate Nordic Centre at 1,750 metres above sea level reported Tuesday: “Skiing will not be good; let’s hope this drizzle turns to snow.”
By Wednesday morning, however, Sovereign reported: “10 cm overnight sure is going to help get rid of that ice. We will be grooming all previously groomed trails today. Conditions will be much better.”
Big White had nine centimetres of new snow; Silver Star had 10 centimetres and issued a powder alert; Apex Mountain Resort received five centimetres; and Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club had six-eight centimetres.
Telemark reported Wednesday: “A bit of late day melt yesterday, combined with a dusting of new snow overnight, is giving us a rough crust on the snow. Classic track is hard and in good shape.”
———
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen enjoyed our second sunny day at Big White, then checked out the upper trails at Kelowna Nordic on Sunday.
We’re not used to occasional leaves in the cross-country track which hit the fish scale of no-wax skis and acted as a sudden brake. But sunny skies made for an enjoyable first XC ski on one of our favourite loops: Thunder Mountain to Backcountry to Fletcher Challenge and back on Old Cedar. It was better than the Sheriff remembered.
It was confusing at the corner of Thunder Mountain, Ol’ 33 and Backcountry, however, since the Backcountry trail sign has been replaced by a new sign, Axel’s Alley. Trail maps on the trail still say Backcountry, but a new website map says: Nordic-Map-Brochure-2021-Axels-Alley-Update. And the grooming report doesn’t yet have Axel’s Alley listed. A work in progress.
By the way, “Axel was one of my Labrador retrievers that I had up at the Summit while I was doing maintenance with Ryland and Bryce on the snow cat. He ran out on the highway while we were working and was struck,” explains club secretary Wendy Vandenberg.
Kelowna Nordic has now received corrected cabin occupancy limits from Recreation Sites and Trails BC.
“They confirmed that families with children can exceed the Hoby/Backcountry, Pym’s and Meadow cabin numbers. However, bubbles are to stick to the posted numbers. Updated occupancy signs will be posted throughout the
cabins. Main Chalet 16, Log Cabin 11, Backcountry (Hoby) Cabin two, Meadow Cabin two and Pym’s Cabin one,” says Vandenberg.
———
The series on the Okanagan’s downhill resorts and cross-country ski areas continues today in the South Okanagan with Nickel Plate Nordic Centre.
Opening day was Nov. 28 making it a typical season launch on the last weekend in November. Like other Okanagan cross-country ski areas, Nickel Plate has moved to an online system.
“We ask people to purchase their trail passes, rentals and lessons online. We will not be accepting cash,” said general manager Tricia Wilson.
COVID policies have been posted on the website “and we are looking at them almost daily to be sure they are current and up to date. We have restricted access to the lodge, personal belongings will not be permitted and masks are mandatory to enter all buildings.”
Staff are in place and Nickel Plate has welcomed its first paid coach, Jessica Roach.
“She comes to us from Hardwood Hills after a successful racing career. She will be coaching our junior racers and possibly join our Masters program if we get enough interest for two groups,” said Wilson.
“We have a new Nickel Plate (advertising) wrap on my car. I can’t wait to show it off around town. It’s amazing how many people don’t know about us. Hoping this helps. Tranquility awaits. We do have a new trail, Buzikievich Blvd. It’s 1.3 kilometres and makes a nice loop off of Buck’s West. It was made for us by Weyerhaeser off of a cut block they were working on this fall.”
As for programs, why mess with success. So not much is changing.
“Our memberships are up significantly; we are anticipating a busy season for sure. Fingers crossed we can all colour within the lines; there are lots of new guidelines to navigate,” she said.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired print journalist from kelowna. Email: jp.squire@telus.net