A 35-year-old Okanagan man was killed near Princeton, Wednesday morning, recklessly driving a pick-up truck that was allegedly stolen.
According to police, the man was seen at 7:06 a.m. driving away from a Coalmont residence in a truck that was left idling. The owner followed the truck in another vehicle, eventually losing sight of him.
Police patrols were later notified that the truck rear-ended a parked tractor trailer near the Sunday Summit brake check.
The crash victim was known to police in the South Okanagan. He did not have a fixed address.
Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, the name of the decedent will not be released.
“Witnesses reported seeing the truck driving at excessive speed on Highway 3 and not being followed by any other vehicle prior to the collision,” spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a media release.
The Princeton RCMP assisted by the RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services Reconstruction Analyst are continuing to investigate the vehicle theft and the man’s death. Speed and dangerous driving are believed to be contributing factors.
The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation.