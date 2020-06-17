Let’s welcome Albertans here
Dear Editor:
I was appalled and disgusted to read about some fellow B.C. citizens acting like racist bigots attacking fellow Canadiains from Alberta who were in our province.
I would be much more concerned about seeing a vehicle with B.C. plates and bumper sticker saying they were from Vancouver where the vast majority of the COVID-19 cases have occurred in this province.
I have lived and/or worked in all provinces in Canada and have relatives and friends across this country, including Alberta, and I would welcome any of them, any time, including now as long as none of us have the virus symptoms and maintain social distancing as much as possible.
On a separate note, I am in agreement with Elvena Slump regarding the rise in condemning our police forces and suggest everyone step back and take a realistic look at what their jobs entail and ask yourself if you would put yourself in such danger to protect your fellow citizen.
Are there some bad apples? Absolutely, just as in any profession. Let’s try to weed out these bad apples and concentrate on the 99% that do their job under extremely difficult and dangerous conditions while our judges and politicians do little or nothing in keeping the violent criminals off our streets.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Remember, we’re still in a pandemic
Dear Editor:
It is not often I disagree with James Miller, but after reading his June 13 column “We should be happy to have Albertans visit,” I felt the need to respectfully disagree.
While I don’t condone acts of aggression against Alberta licence plates, I also don’t agree with welcoming in-province and out-of-province visitors with open arms in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic.
British Columbia is still in Phase 2 of our Restart Plan. A recommendation under this plan is to remain close to home and to avoid any non-essential travel between communities. I wonder if visiting holiday homes and family and friends who are lucky enough to live in the Okanagan year round, would be considered essential.
There are many people who have been profoundly affected by the measures taken in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Many businesses have been lost, savings eliminated, earnings reduced or lost, and families whose lives have been irrevocably changed.
So when I see a license plate from Alberta, I get a little annoyed. It is disrespectful to the people who may have sacrificed everything to help B.C. flatten the curve. It is flaunting your social and economic privilege, and that is something we should all be considering in these times.
Just because your place in society allows you to ignore the recommendations from both the B.C. and Alberta Health Authorities, it doesn’t mean you should.
I will be happy to welcome visitors once we get to Phase 3, and may even volunteer to show you around myself. Until then, please stay home and please consider that your actions have consequences that may not directly affect you or your family.
Janice Reilly
West Kelowna
Time to address the opioid crisis
Dear Editor:
As public and governmental businesses are starting to be opened with the COVID-19 guidelines, now is the time to open opioid dispensing clinics to control our greatest killer.
These clinics would provide:
1. Counselling and support.
2. Housing directly and indirectly.
3.Medical advice and treatment for secondary diseases.
4. Medicinal Opioids.
Medicinal opioids are drugs that give the “desired effect,” but are even now used in drug-control programs. They make it possible to over long periods to taper dosages, have dosage known to the user and will not have unknown potentially-lethal drug additives.
They will be provided free, cutting into the whole deadly “drug cartel” scene.
Brad Houston
Penticton
Erase history and we will repeat mistakes
Dear Editor:
Here it comes again with the protests, looting, vandalism, statue toppling, gratuitous virtue signalling and political exploitation.
It’s “Black Lives Matter,” but statues of Sir John A. Macdonald are quaking on their foundations over historic injustices toward indigenous peoples. And people in Britain are decrying Winston Churchill, the greatest Englishman of modern times, and saviour of their nation, as a racist.
Black lives do indeed matter, just like everyone else’s. We can’t improve things today by obliterating the past. Erasing history means that people are likely to repeat their mistakes. Europeans were wise enough to retain Dachau and Auschwitz as reminders of their recent past.
Now we see a rush to justice being lead by the media, social media, street protesters, opportunistic social activists and politicians, none of whom have any accountability for their words or actions. Its mob rule by image and emotions and the devil takes the hindmost.
Social change is evolutionary, not revolutionary, at least in democratic societies.
Do people really want to de-fund or disband the police? We claim to be a nation of laws, but who would enforce them in the absence of the police who are supposed to be our servants?
It’s puzzling that some activists who want the police to be removed as agents of injustice are the same ones saying that only police should have guns. Committees of Public Safety and people’s courts were a miserable feature of the French and Soviet revolutions.
Justice is supposed to be blind without regard for skin colour or social standing, and everyone is supposed to be equal before the law. We’re obsessed with individual rights in society while overlooking that rights come with responsibility and accountability. People have a right to protest, but they also have an obligation to behave lawfully.
Some claim that systemic racism is deeply embedded in Canadian society and institutions. That’s a simplistic statement that needs more illumination. People might be further ahead to stay home and examine themselves in the mirror instead of running around looking to finger others as racists. That might be a smart idea with COVID-19 still among us.
Let’s reform the police where necessary, and reinforce the imperative that the courts, not the police, are the instruments of justice. Body cameras would help. As we’ve seen with Justin Trudeau’s behaviour, cameras can be distressingly honest in turning up evidence of racism.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Booze on beach isn't a good idea
Dear Editor:
Special events and festivals along Okangan lakeshore parks are always a treasured and special part of summer in Penticton. Enjoying a cold beer or glass of wine at these events are treasured by both locals and tourists alike. These festivals and events have always had their own liquor licence and been responsible for both the security and clean up of those events.
Several weeks ago, city council voted 4-2 to remove alcohol restrictions to allow open consumption of alcohol on the Okanagan beachfront parks and along lakeshore from noon to 8 p.m. for any
person or group of legal drinking age. The reasoning given by city council members in favour of this change was that it will help support downtown businesses as they recover from the economic hit from closures due to COVID-19.
Judy Sentes and Katie Robinson were the only councilors to vote against this proposal. Rather than choosing to vote against the proposal, Mayor John Vassilaki decided to abstain from voting entirely due to a perceived conflict of interest.
Prior to the vote, local RCMP advised council against the open-alcohol proposal. RCMP in Penticton does not have the manpower to increase patrols along the designated public drinking areas.
Despite the RCMP’s input, the city council decided to go ahead and approve a “pilot” project opening public drinking in parks and beaches along Okanagan Lake.
The City has kicked off its formal process to gather feedback from the community. A survey to gather feedback is now available and will run until June 24. Results of the survey will be published on the shapeyourcitypenticton.ca website and will be shared with council at their meeting on July 7.
The increase of craft beer and wine establishments catering primarily to the sale of alcohol in the downtown area is significant. Will our citizens get an accurate picture in one month of what our downtown Okanagan Lake parks and beaches will look and feel like with this new open liquor bylaw in place?
I don’t believe so.
The rainy and cool weather we have experienced these past few weeks kept but the hardiest of our locals off the beaches and away from the parks. And the pandemic travel restrictions presently in place have limited the regular seasonal tourists from visiting Penticton.
We live and walk along the downtown lakeside area regularly. This is a picture of what the lakeside looked like by the Peach on Friday night at 11 p.m. Is this what we can expect on our beach for the rest of the summer?
Donna Ritchie
Penticton