An enthusiastic group of volunteers gathered Saturday to pack up and move materials belonging to the Summerland Community Arts Council in preparation for renovation of the building which has been its home for over four years.
“We’re super excited that the renovations are going to happen after waiting so long. A lot of people have put their hearts and souls into developing this organization and working with the District of Summerland to make the renovations a reality,” said SCAC president Laurie Weir.
Since April 2016, SCAC has occupied the upper floor of the two-storey building at 9525 Wharton St. which housed the former Okanagan Regional Library.
“Volunteers worked hard to adapt the space to accommodate classes, workshops, art and gift galleries, a library, administrative space, and a live performance venue,” said long-time arts supporter and potter Jean Evanishen.
SCAC’s floor of the building became a place where community members could exchange ideas, be creative and develop artistic talents.
A recommendation of the cultural plan adopted as policy by Summerland District Council in 2016 was to establish a multi purpose community Arts and Culture Centre in the Wharton Street building.
The need to upgrade and renovate the building has long been recognized and Meiklejohn Architects Inc. was hired to incorporate the needed changes and design a building that would accommodate various arts and cultural activities.
In the architects’ plans, SCAC will be located on the lower floor with space for an art gallery, gift shop, board room and office.
A grant of $250,000 to SCAC and the same amount committed by the District are available for the renovations.
“A little over $90,000 of the SCAC grant has already been spent on architect’s fees, exterior cladding and painting, removal of shrubbery and soffit and gutters,” Evanishen said.
Renovations will start as soon as a Management Agreement between SCAC and the District is completed.
For much of the past year SCAC’s activities have been curtailed, sometimes suspended, because of public health restrictions due to COVID-19.
“If the renovations are not completed by the time the public health orders are removed, we will hold our activities in alternate spaces,” Weir said.
Weir anticipates the renovated space will further energize the already dedicated members and friends of SCAC.
A non-profit organization, SCAC is a volunteer led organization dedicated to promoting and supporting creative pursuits of the citizens of Summerland.