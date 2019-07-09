The following were the five most-read stories on The Herald's website for the week of June 30-July 6, 2019.
Thanks to the support and generous contributions of sponsors, donors and participants, the SOWINS Walk to End Abuse – Break the Silence – Stop the Violence, presented by Parkers Chrysler Dodge Jeep raise just over $50,000 last month.
WorkSafeBC has fined a Penticton Indian Band-owned business nearly $20,000 after a worker was electrocuted on the job.
The inaugural Summertime Evening Market in downtown Penticton is set for this Thursday.
The Penticton Fire Department is warning the public to be wary of phone calls promoting a supposed fundraising campaign in support of the Firefighters Curling Association.
The 2019 Penticton Men’s Slo-Pitch League swung into action Monday night with four games on the slate.
A pair of weekend losses dealt a damaging blow to the Penticton Tim Hortons Pinnacles playoff hopes.
The Chuck Harman team collected 88 points to win the Summerland Golf and Country Club senior men’s day "waltz time" outing Thursday.
The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s two South Okanagan teams have finalized their pre-season schedules.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Financier Jeffrey Epstein is entangled in two legal fights that span the East Coast, challenging his underage sexual abuse victims in a Florida court hours after he was indicted on sex trafficking charges in a closely related case in New York.
MONTREAL - Quebec's secularism law is causing serious, immediate harm to religious minorities across the province and it must be stayed for the duration of the court challenge against it, lawyers argued Tuesday.
A man accused of murder in Texas is believed to be in Canada after illegally crossing the border into Manitoba, Canadian and American law enforcement officials say.
As Vladimir Guerrero Jr., put his impressive power on full display during Monday night's Home Run Derby, his Hall of Fame father was enjoying the show.
WIMBLEDON, England - Slowed by a balky ankle, trailing by a service break in the third set of her Wimbledon quarterfinal, Serena Williams appeared to be in trouble Tuesday against an opponent playing the tournament of her life.
TORONTO - Montreal running back William Stanback, Calgary defensive back Tre Roberson and Winnipeg fullback Mike Miller are the CFL top performers for Week 4.
The sale of alcohol on B.C. Ferries has been delayed, but the debate over the idea is full steam ahead. One has to wonder what all the fuss is about.
In the Okanagan Valley, agriculture is very big business and most especially the production of wine. There are in excess of 2,400 hectares of land under cultivation in more than 200 separate vineyards. The industry is a heavy user of water and fertilizer and burns substantial amounts of carb…
There’s nothing like summer in the Okanagan, am I right? Long, lazy, sunny summer days spent at the beach, in the hammock under a tree in the backyard or relaxing with a cold drink on the deck.
Barnum and Bailey, the circus promoters, were right saying, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
